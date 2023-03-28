ADVERTISEMENT

Failure to restore roads dug up for laying water lines flayed

March 28, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Council meeting under way at Virudhunagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The councillors complain that workers damage drinking water pipelines while digging roads and leave them without properly reconnecting them

Councillors of Virudhunagar Municipality complained that roads in the town were dug for laying new water pipelines but they were not properly restored.

At the council meeting, chaired by Municipal Chairman R. Madhavan, held here on Tuesday, many councillors complained that workers employed by Tamil Nadu Drinking Water and Drainage (TWAD) Board were digging the roads for laying new pipelines under the second Tamirabharani Drinking Water Scheme.

Commissioner C. Stalinbabu, Deputy Chairperson Dhanalakshmi and Engineer Moni were present.

They complained that the workers damaged the existing drinking water pipelines while digging roads and left them without properly reconnecting them. Besides, they did not cover the trenches properly in order to make them motorable.

Some of the councillors said when they tried to call the work supervisors, they did not attend their calls.

Responding to the complaints, the Chairman said he would ask the contractors to suspend road digging works till Panguni Pongal festival got over. To this, Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor Jayakumar said that the contractor should be asked to restore the roads immediately.

The councillors also raised the issue of dumping of garbage in storm water drains. When the municipality claimed to take up 100% door-to-door collection of garbage, how was dumping happening, Mr. Jayakumar asked.

The councillors also complained that since there was no garbage collection on Sundays, many people dumped garbage in the drains.

The Chairman assured them that additional sanitary workers would be employed from April 1 through outsourcing. This would solve the problems in garbage removal, he said.

