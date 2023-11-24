Failure to release water from Vaigai dam for irrigation of single crop area has farmers in Melur up in arms

November 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Farmers from Melur and Thirumangalam areas expressed their discontent, by staging a sit-in protest, over the district administration’s alleged refusal to open the Vaigai water for irrigation to their areas, during the farmers’ grievances redress meeting held at the district Collectorate here on Friday,.

Claiming that they have been demanding for over a month to release water from Vaigai dam for irrigating the single crop area, farmers said the district administration was keen on providing water only to the double crop area.

The protesting farmers also alleged that there was a political reason behind the district administration’s decision on not to open water for Melur and Thirumangalam.

“Water from Vaigai dam was released for the single crop area only for 10 days that too for drinking purpose. It could be in no way used for agriculture and even that water did not reach the tanks as the canals are choked with wild growth,” said S. Kuriniji Kumaran, a farmer from Melur.

“The district administration is not even ready to provide us with an alternative source of water for farming. Many farmers hoping that they would receive water from Vaigai have not even sowed the seeds and the few who have sowed seeds would be left with no water to irrigate their fields,” he added.

Farmer Elango Kallanai from Melur, said the district administration was blaming scarce rainfall as the reason for not providing water to single crop areas.

Contrary to the district administration’s claims, the weather forecast shows that there would be excess rainfall in the month of December, he added.

“The Periyar dam has already reached 136 feet which is sufficient for all the areas but the government is hesitant to listen to the farmers’ requests,” he added.

P. Bagavan, president, Thirumangalam Main Canal Water Users’ Association, said, though some farmers have already sowed paddy seeds using the water available, they would definitely need more water.

Stating that some farmers have kept the nursery ready, waiting for water to be released, he said that if water was not released at the earliest the nursery would go waste.

“If water is released when there is excess rain, the delay would have killed the nursery,” he added.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha who heard their demands, said she could take a decision only after discussing with the State government. “Since they have not got any accurate forecast regarding the rain, they can not decide on anything, ” she added.

Earlier, some farmers staged a walk out as Collector M. S. Sangeetha showed up late for the meeting.

