Failed BJP divides people on religious lines for political gain, charges Mutharasan

December 01, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Besides failing in all fronts due to its pro-rich policies, the BJP is driving a wedge among people on religious lines for its political gains, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan charged.

Inaugurating the three-day State-level conference of AITUC here on Thursday, Mr. Mutharasan said the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, besides taking pro-corporate initiative to make the rich into super rich, was actively selling one after the other the public sector undertakings created in the past during the Congress regime. The BJP government, which could not create a single public sector undertaking in the past eight years after Mr. Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, was divesting the shares of the public sector undertakings to make two corporate giants richer.

The public sector undertakings like BSNL that were making huge profits until Mr. Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister, were being made ‘loss making units’ through pro-rich policies. Direct foreign investment was being allowed in LIC to weaken it even though the public sector undertaking was making huge investments in infrastructure development of the country.

The ruthless and relentless privatisation, which had left lakhs of workers in deep trouble, would lead to loss of employment instead of creating 2 crore jobs a year, as promised by Mr. Narendra Modi. Moreover, the BJP, which was making tall claims of retrieving the black money stashed in foreign banks and remitting ₹15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian, had miserably failed in all fronts.

“To hide its failures, every BJP leader, with the guidance of RSS, is just spreading religious hatred among the public for their political gains. People should understand these strategies being executed meticulously by the BJP leaders and the Prime Minister and save the nation from the religious fanatics,” Mr. Mutharasan appealed.