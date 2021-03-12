Fading appeal robs political lookalikes of livelihood

Once a major draw in poll campaigns, lookalike artistes leaders have been marginalised.

B. Ramachandran, a 52-year-old resident of Madurai, has more similarities with former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, apart from his name. This stage artiste, who has been dressing up like the AIADMK founder since 1987, has taken part in hundreds of political campaigns, rallies and victory functions to the joy of crowds. He even follows a strict diet and exercise routine to ensure that he can be a lookalike of the former CM.

But with a younger, more tech-savvy electorate, the rewards of being a spitting image are dwindling.

“Lookalike artistes like me dress up as eminent political leaders and take part in election campaigns. The political parties use us to canvass voters. But, no political party has taken measures to improve our livelihoods, which are at stake,” he says.

The lookalikes of political leaders, who usually perform at temple festivals, stageshows and political rallies, say that offers have dwindled over the past five years. Many of them, who are solely dependent on performing as lookalikes for their livelihoods, are in dire straits.

Restrictive order

J.N. Jamaludeen, a lookalike of former CM and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, says that until 2005 the artistes had regular bookings during temple festivals and political rallies. “The public used to treat us like real political leaders. However, business has been dull since 2005,” he adds.

The artistes say they are often denied permission to perform at temple festivals in the aftermath of a court order denying permission for “obscene or vulgar” dance and song events (aadal-paadal) during temple festivals.

“But, it is completely unfair to deny permission for all the artistes. There is no vulgarity or obscenity in the performances of lookalike artistes. In fact, Madurai has been the prime location which had nurtured such lookalike artistes in the past,” says K.S. Basha Seth, secretary of Then Mavatta Medai Nadana Natiya Kalaignargal Sangam, a grouping of stage artistes.

The COVID-19 pandemic also affected the artistes, who had no source of income during the pandemic-induced lockdown, says A. Hema, a lookalike of former CM and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. “Even though polling dates have been announced, we have not received any offers yet,” she adds.

Due to instability in earning income, many artistes have taken up other jobs to support their families, says M. Bhuvana, who leads the women’s wing of the Artists’ Association. For instance, B. Yakub, who dresses up like actor and politician Kamal Hassan, sells tender coconut to support his four children.

M. Musthafa, a member of the Artistes’ Association, says there are around two lakh stage artistes across the State, who constitute a significant share of vote bank. “The political parties make use of us before the elections. So, the party that comes to power must also take steps to revive the livelihoods of the artistes,” he adds.

“Although the vocation has not been highly remunerative, we continue performing because of the passion for the art form,” says Sevvaalai, an artiste.