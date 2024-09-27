GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Faculty members of Rani Anna Government College stage sit-in protest

Published - September 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The faculty members of Rani Anna Government College for Women in Old Pettai staged sit-in protest on their college premises on Friday evening demanding shifting of a problematic male professor from the college and reopening of classes for first year B. Com., which remains suspended after the birthday celebration of the male professor.

Problem started in the college after a male professor celebrated his birthday with a group of first year girl students in one of the classrooms which came to light after the video went viral on social media. Even though the professor under question claimed that the celebration was organised only by the students, the college administration informed the Regional Director of Collegiate Education about the incident.

The college administration, as demanded by other faculty members, urged the Regional Director of Collegiate Education to transfer the professor to some other government college.

Meanwhile, the students who celebrated the professor’s birthday threatened the college administration that they would end their life if action was taken against them. However, the college administration counselled the students and indefinitely suspended classes for the first year undergraduate commerce programme.

Since the students’ details have to be uploaded online and the first semester examination would commence shortly, the faculty members of the college urged the administration to resume classes for the first year students at the earliest.

As neither the administration nor the Regional Director of Collegiate Education are prepared to start classes for the first year students and the professor under question is yet to be shifted from the college, the faculty members started their sit-in protest on Friday evening which continued even after 9.20 p.m.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.