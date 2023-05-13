Faculty members of Mano Colleges stage dharna against termination of services

May 13, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The faculty members of Mano Colleges in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts staged a dharna on the college premises on Friday in protest against the termination of their services.

The faculty at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University’s Mano Colleges (MSU) in Govindaperi near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district and Puliyangudi and Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district are appointed temporarily, their services would get terminated at the end of every academic year and be appointed on contract basis again at the beginning of the next academic year.

Most of these faculty members, even holding Ph.Ds, have put in more than 15 years of service and are working with the hope that their services would get regularised or become permanent staff one day if Mano Colleges are upgraded as ‘Government Colleges’.

When the MSU administration recently issued notices about the faculty members’ termination and hiring them on ‘hourly basis’ for the invigilation during upcoming semester exams, the teachers staged a dharna.

They complained that the MSU administration was trying to terminate their services permanently and required them to write the recruitment test again along with other candidates. “Since it will lead to loss of service and seniority here in our college, we are protesting,” they said.

When Director of Mano Colleges Dr. Veliyappan had gone to the Mano College in Govindaperi on Friday for the college annual day function, the faculty members staged a dharna in front of the room where he was sitting with principal of the college Poovalingam.

“We’re holding talks with the protesting faculty members and explained that it was only the usual practice. Hence, they will be hired again for the upcoming academic year also,” Dr. Veliyappan said.