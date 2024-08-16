ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty development programme under way in Kodaikanal

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:26 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day faculty development programme on outreach/service learning was conducted by the All India Association For Christian Higher Education (AIACHE), New Delhi, in collaboration with The American College, Madurai, at Kodaikanal on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American College Madurai Secretary/Principal and AIACHE president M Davamani Christober presided.

Participants from Christian institutions all over the country attended the conference. The programme was inaugurated with an opening devotion by Maher Spurgeon, Regional Programme Consultant of United Board for Christian Education in Asia. The AIACHE general secretary Fr. Xavier Vedham welcomed the gathering.

Former Loyola College, Chennai, Principal and Rector of Sacred Hearts College, Shenbaganoor, Rev. Joseph Antony Samy SJ, briefed the delegates on the contributions of Christians in building Kodaikanal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seven different panel discussions by resource persons will be held during the next two days. The programme would conclude on Aug 18, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US