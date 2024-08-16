GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Faculty development programme under way in Kodaikanal

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:26 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day faculty development programme on outreach/service learning was conducted by the All India Association For Christian Higher Education (AIACHE), New Delhi, in collaboration with The American College, Madurai, at Kodaikanal on Friday.

The American College Madurai Secretary/Principal and AIACHE president M Davamani Christober presided.

Participants from Christian institutions all over the country attended the conference. The programme was inaugurated with an opening devotion by Maher Spurgeon, Regional Programme Consultant of United Board for Christian Education in Asia. The AIACHE general secretary Fr. Xavier Vedham welcomed the gathering.

Former Loyola College, Chennai, Principal and Rector of Sacred Hearts College, Shenbaganoor, Rev. Joseph Antony Samy SJ, briefed the delegates on the contributions of Christians in building Kodaikanal.

Seven different panel discussions by resource persons will be held during the next two days. The programme would conclude on Aug 18, a release said.

