Madurai

Faculty development programme at GRI

A. Shanmugasundaram, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, addressing a programme at Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter DINDIGUL July 28, 2022 19:56 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:56 IST

A five-day faculty development programme, organised by the Department of Cooperation, was inaugurated at the Gandhigram Rural Institute near here on Wednesday.

A. Shanmugasundaram, Registrar, Cooperative Society, who inaugurated it, said 22 principals and faculty members of Junior Cooperative Training Centres (JCTCs) and Institute of Commercial Management (ICM) would take part in the programme, says a press release.

He said that construction of the Cooperative Arts and Science College in Athoor, inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy, would be completed in a year. Over 3,000 students would study there.

A cooperative training institute in Kodaikanal would be set up. Works are under way to digitise 4,453 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies. He said that loans were being sanctioned to farmers and differently abled people by the Department of Cooperation.

Textbooks for the diploma in Cooperative Management were released.

Managing Director Tamil Nadu Cooperative Union K.G. Madhavan, Collector S. Visakan, Registrar of GRI G. Muralidharan were present.

