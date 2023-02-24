Factories discharging effluents into Kudaganar, say farmers

February 24, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Farmers sought action against factories discharging effluents into the Kudaganar at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Friday.

Sixty-eight petitions were submitted at the meeting chaired by Collector S. Visakan, stated a press release.

The farmers said the river was being highly polluted since untreated wastewater from 48 factories was being let into it. They demanded that their licences be cancelled. Mr Visakan directed the officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to inspection of the factories and take immediate action against them if they were found violating rules.

S. R. Rengamani, president of Dindigul District Farmers’ Association, demanded disbursal of ₹6,000 under PM-Kisan scheme for the past year to nearly 90% farmers in the district. He also demanded closure of a shop that was illegally selling alcohol near the Government Hospital in R. Kombai village in Gujiliamparai taluk. He said a man was found dead near the shop last week.

N. Perumal, district president, All India Kisan Sabha, called for transparency in the auctioning contract of the weekly cattle market at Oddanchatram.

Representations were made by farmers to take action against wild boars that destroyed maize and plantains in Ayakudi, Bethanaickenpatti and Andipatti in Palani panchayat union.

One Savada Muthu raised the issue of non-standard tarpaulin sheets being distributed to the farmers. S. Fathima Rajarathinam of Panjampatti in Athoor taluk petitioned the Collector to resume operations of the National Cooperative Sugar Mill in Alanganallur in Madurai district for the benefit of sugarcane farmers in Dindigul district.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Joint Registrar of Dindigul Regional Cooperative Societies K. Gandhinathan, Joint Director of Agriculture A. Anusuya and others were present.