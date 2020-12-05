Facility to store EVMs to be ready by January-end

05 December 2020 19:58 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The new facility for storing the electronic voting machines and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), which will be used in the district during the elections, will be ready by January.

The EVMs and the VVPATs are now being stored in the godown belonging to Agriculture Regulatory Marketing Society.

Advertising

Advertising

Inspecting the storage facility under construction now at the cost of ₹ 4.35 crore on the Tirunelveli Taluk Office premises on Saturday, Collector V. Vishnu said the storage facility, which would have lift and CCTV cameras, would be ready by January last week.

The upcoming edifice will have the ground floor with the area of 738 square meter and also the first floor with similar extent.

“The storage point will have appropriate facilities to safely keep the EVMs and the VVPATs. Round-the-clock security arrangement will also be there even though CCTV cameras are to be installed,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Tahsildar of Tirunelveli Bhagavathi Perumal, Tashildar (Elections) Kandappan and officials from Public Works Department accompanied the Collector.