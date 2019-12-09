Facelift under way to retain magnificence of Mahal

One of Madurai’s major tourist attractions, the iconic Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, which was built in the 17th century is getting a facelift. One portion of the Mahal has been cordoned off a fortnight back to begin the repair work.

The facelift was necessitated as the majestic monument has been defaced over the years - pigeon droppings ruin the stately pillars, cobwebs point to ill-maintenance, and graffiti to lack of vigil on uncouth visitors. Tourists, who enter into the grand edifice with high expectations of a visual treat, are let down by these deficiencies.

Visitors dismayed

Amal Raj, a visitor from Kerala, who was dismayed on seeing the graffiti, says there must be effective monitoring to prevent vandals from defacing the magnificent pillars. He says Mahal also lacks basic amenities for tourists.

Dan Jones from Canada does not think pigeons were a menace at the Mahal. “With an open courtyard, very little can be done to prevent them from entering,” he says. However, he expresssed concern over dampness on walls and ceiling.

S. Ganesh from Madurai says information boards should be installed on the premises so that the visitors will get to know the story behind the splendour.

The facelift is expected to address all these issues and more. The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department plans to employ a mix of traditional and modern technologies to preserve the monument from decay. There is a plan to put to test three types of techniques on a trial basis and use the one most suitable.

The works

An official says the revamp works include whitewashing, applying fresh plaster or Chettinad lime plaster for the pillars to strengthen them and fixing nets to cover the open courtyard to prevent pigeons from entering the palace.

“Minor cracks on pillars and walls are not that visible to the naked eye. But we will waterwash the pillars and fill the cracks. The scribblings on the pillars will be scrapped and a coat of Chettinad plaster will be applied to give them a fresh look, he says.

He lamented the attitude of tourists who took delight in scribbling on the huge and majestic pillars which marred their beauty. There is a board with instructions and rules near the ticket counter. But not many read them.

“The mindset of people must change. Not just the Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, even many other iconic monuments are ruined by graffiti and vandalism. We have no authority to penalise them. Once, when a couple of students were caught indulging in such an act, we made them buy a book so that they would know the importance of monuments,” he says.

Manpower shortage

“There is manpower shortage at the Mahal the reason why vandals could not be monitored and prevent graffiti on the pillars. But this and other issues on lack of basic facilities for tourists will also be addressed in due course. But the staff do keep a general vigil,” he says.

The facelift will be completed by the middle of next year.