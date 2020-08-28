Facelift in Mahal environs almost over

Madurai

28 August 2020 20:38 IST

Facelift of the environs of Thirumalai Nayak Palace under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission was nearing completion and all the work would be completed by October, said Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the progress of Smart City projects with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, he said the project was being implemented at a cost of ₹3.73 crore. It included laying of a cobblestone pathway around the palace for around 450 metres, lawns with ornamental greenery in the front and rear of the palace and three e-toilets, including one for differently abled people.

Mr. Raju said Smart City projects worth ₹900 crore were under way in the city. Construction of Periyar bus stand and shopping complex was one of the major projects. A heritage pathway, which would run for three km covering 14 landmarks was another main project. The pathway would start from the remains of the old fort wall near Periyar bus stand and end at Thirumalai Nayak Palace.

A two-lane road was being laid on either side of the Vaigai from Arapalayam to Viraganoor covering a distance of around eight km. A convention centre was being constructed on Tamukkam grounds.

The Minister said absence of migrant labourers did not affect the pace of Smart city projects. The contractors were taking steps to bring them back from their native places, he said. He also inspected the progress of work undertaken at Vilakkuthoon and Pathu Thoon lane.