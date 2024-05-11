Face the challenges boldly and seize the opportunity, Tirunelveli Collector tells students

Face the challenges boldly and come up in life, Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan told students at the State government’s ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ programme held at Palayamkottai here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the programme, Mr. Karthikeyan said with technology and information explosion, the students now had a plenty of choices before them.

The only point was that the younger generation should take the merits in the technology available and use them for their success. The students, who recently completed their school education, were told about the challenges ahead of their lives.

The Collector said that for every individual, Class X, Class XII, and college would be important mile stones. The best thing would be to work diligently and achieve the goal. Technology played a major role and thus the good things in it should be used, he told the students.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya welcomed the gathering. Chief Education Officer G. Muthusamy proposed a vote of thanks. Experts and resource persons spoke on the courses for students available in higher education. Bankers participated and explained the features and the procedures involved in education loans.

A majority of students said the programme was useful and informative. It had given us clarity on future prospects such as job openings and self-employment opportunities, he added.

‘Time to decide’

Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said the “Kalloori Kanavu” programme of the State government was useful to students.

Mr. Lakshmipathi said that more than the wish or interest of parents, the students should make the final decision on the course they wanted to pursue. “It is your life and you should take the call,” he said and appealed to parents to desist from putting pressure on their ward.

J. Asir Packiaraj, Mahendragiri ISRO Propulsion Complex Director and distinguished scientist, said there were numerous choices in higher education and the students had multiple options to take a decision.

Director (Libraries) K, Illambagavath, Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector Ishwarya, and Income Tax (Madurai) Deputy Commissioner M. Karthika spoke about the prospects available for students in various disciplines.

A handbook was released on the occasion.