Face masks mandatory at polling stations: DEO

Collector K. Senthil Raj inspects a polling booth in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

07 March 2021 21:45 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Conducting intensive campaigns across the district for 100 % voting, the officials led by District Election Officer K Senthil Raj said that all the eligible electorate should cast their votes without fail on April 6.

Launching a skating rally at the Roche Park, he said that the Election Commission of India had already organised special camps to enrol the qualified persons. Hence, those whose names figured in the voter list, should exercise their votes without fail, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The district election wing had also organised Rangoli, folk arts, silambam and ' poi kaal kuthirai" by artists to create awareness among the public about the significance of casting their votes.

Dr Senthil Raj said that with covid-19 pandemic, the ECI had given a number of guidelines to be followed by the officials at the time of polling. For the benefit of the voters, the number of polling stations had been enhanced from 1603 to 2097 in the district. The objective was to ensure physical distancing. Face Masks were mandatory for the voters, while stepping into the stations.

The officials were examining the possibility of issuing hand gloves to the voters while exercising the votes at the EVMs, he responded to a query. He said that 247 polling stations in the district were identified as sensitive from various angles. Adequate security forces would be deployed apart from web cameras and other surveillance.

Later, he went around a few polling stations in the Corporation limits and checked for basic amenities and the ramp laid for differently-abled persons to step in the station without any hassles.