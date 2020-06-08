Madurai

Face masks distributed

DCP S. Saravanan distributing face masks in Tirunelveli city on Sunday.

Almost 80% of bike riders in and around Tirunelveli city wear face masks, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravanan.

Distributing face masks to defaulters on Sunday, he said police patrol teams would issue the protective gear free of cost to the public all through the week. Only with the cooperation and support of the public, the pandemic could be defeated. Hence, they should step out only after taking adequate precautionary measures. Like helmets and seat belts, they should also use face masks now.

Due to the need for physical distancing, the Corporation and district administration proposed to open more markets for sale of vegetables and fruits, the senior police official said.

Conceding that Sundays posed a big challenge in enforcing physical distancing, Mr. Saravanan warned that customers going to meat stalls should adhere to the measure on their own. Else, the virus would spread like forest fire.

Police personnel, instead of imposing penalty, would strive to educate the people first and then enforce the law. They would intensify patrolling, along with the Corporation and district administration, as the government had announced further relaxation in the guidelines for tea stalls and other eateries.

