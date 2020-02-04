Face challenges with grit, students told

Vijay Kapoor, CEO and MD, Derby Clothing, urged students not to forget the sacrifices made by their parents, who had toiled for their uplift.

Speaking at the 18th graduation day of Syed Ammal Engineering College here on Saturday, he said he was delighted to see many girls getting degrees in the presence of their parents and teachers. He urged the students to set goals and achieve them in their career.

He shared some success stories of stalwarts like Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein, Thomas Alva Edison who made it to the top despite obstacles. Facing them with grit alone would drive students to reach greater heights and bring laurels to the society, he said.

Correspondent Chinnadurai Abdullah presided. A total of 209 under graduates, 17 post graduates received their degrees. Principal M. Periyasamy welcomed the gathering. Toppers in each department were awarded with gold medals and cash awards. G. Mahendran, Professor and Head, Electronics and Communication Department, delivered a vote of thanks.