Tamil Nadu eye surgeon honoured

June 18, 2022 18:46 IST

Regional Medical Director of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, Tirunelveli, D. Lional Raj, has been honoured with the All India Ophthalmological Society’s ‘International Heroes Award- 2022’ for his outstanding contribution to the field of ophthalmology.

At the 80 th annual conference of AIOS held recently, Dr. Lional Raj received the award in recognition of his innovations and research in the field and philanthropic approach, which transformed surgical eye care and the lives of patients who benefited from his contributions.

Dr. Lional Raj has received four international scientific awards in 2021 including the best poster award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology and two awards of American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.