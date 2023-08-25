ADVERTISEMENT

Eye donation awareness exhibition and camp inaugurated

August 25, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The eye donation awareness camp and exhibition will be held for a fortnight at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The fortnight-long eye donation awareness exhibition and camp was inaugurated at the Government Rajaji Hospital by Dean A. Rathinavel on Friday. The event was organised by the Department of Ophthalmology.

Head of the Department of Ophthalmology U. Vijaya Shanmugam said that in the last 14 years, at the camp held at the GRH, more than 2,900 people had donated their eyes. He felicitated the family members of those who had donated their eyes. He also urged the people to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes. Banners and posters on eye conditions and on donation were exhibited at the event.

