HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eye donation awareness exhibition and camp inaugurated

August 25, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The eye donation awareness camp and exhibition will be held for a fortnight at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The eye donation awareness camp and exhibition will be held for a fortnight at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The fortnight-long eye donation awareness exhibition and camp was inaugurated at the Government Rajaji Hospital by Dean A. Rathinavel on Friday. The event was organised by the Department of Ophthalmology.

Head of the Department of Ophthalmology U. Vijaya Shanmugam said that in the last 14 years, at the camp held at the GRH, more than 2,900 people had donated their eyes. He felicitated the family members of those who had donated their eyes. He also urged the people to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes. Banners and posters on eye conditions and on donation were exhibited at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.