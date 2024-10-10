Eye care awareness rally taken out

An awareness rally and an eye care and awareness exhibition was conducted by Aravind Eye Hospital here on the occasion of World Sight Day on Thursday.

A human chain awareness rally was taken out from Anna Bus Stand to Aravind Eye Hospital to create awareness of eye care among the public. Over 350 employees participated in the awareness rally. The exhibition was held at Aravind Eye Hospital. More than 1,500 schoolchildren visited the exhibition. District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel was the chief guest.

