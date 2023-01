January 13, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - MADURAI

A free eye camp was held as part of Road Safety Week at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Madurai North, on Friday. Joint Commissioner (Transport) Pon. Senthilnathan presided over the event.

As many as 251 employees underwent eye check-up. They were given due referrals or medical advice by a team of doctors from Aravind Eye Hospital.

RTOs M. Singaravelu (South) and R. Chitra (North) were present.