Extortionist Kasi gets life imprisonment

June 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to T. Kasi alias Suji of Ganesapuram here, who had extorted money from affluent victims to the tune of several lakhs of rupees.

Posing as a successful businessman, T. Kasi alias Suji, 26, an unemployed youth, had befriended several women from affluent families from various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on social media and became sexually intimate with them. After he started blackmailing them with photos and videos of compromising situations, a woman doctor, one of the victims from Chennai, filed a complaint in April 2020 with then Superintendent of Police Sreenath, who initiated the investigation against Kasi.

After All Women Police, Kottar arrested Kasi and confiscated his laptop, pen drives, hard disks, cameras and other electronic equipment used by Kasi from his house, the police came to know that he had sexually assaulted several women – from teen to the elderly – after interacting with them on social media.

Kasi, using the sexually intimate photos and videos he had taken, had extracted several lakhs of rupees from the victims.

The police, understanding the gravity of the crime, encouraged the victims to file complaints against Kasi and assured them of confidentiality. Only then complaints started pouring in at the District Police Office. Subsequently, the case was transferred to CB-CID for investigation.

The investigators found that Kasi had exploited more than 120 women and taken more than 1,900 nude and semi-nude photos of the victims. He had also taken around 400 videos.

Fast Track Court Judge Joseph Joy awarded life imprisonment to Kasi on Wednesday and slapped a fine of ₹1.10 lakh.

When the investigating agency found that Kasi’s father K. Thangapandian, a poultry farm owner with high-profile contacts, of concealing the electronic gadgets of his son, which were evidences in the case, he was also arrested. A separate case was registered against Thangapandian.