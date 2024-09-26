External Affairs Minister urged to ensure release of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Bahrain

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has urged the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps for the release of 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in the district, who have been detained by the Bahrain Coast Guard and lodged in prison.

In his recent letter to the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu had said 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Assembly constituency had gone to work as fishermen in Iran in the boats belonging to Iranian nationals.

When they were fishing near the boundary of Bahrain on September 11 last, the boats inadvertently drifted into the boundary of the neighbouring country. Subsequently, they were detained by the Bahrain Coast Guard and lodged in the prison.

Seeking their early release with the boats, Mr. Appavu had written letters to the Chief Minister, who in turn has urged Mr. Jaishankar to take steps for the early and safe release of the Idinthakarai fishermen.