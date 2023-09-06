ADVERTISEMENT

Extended wards, pharmacy of VOC Port Dispensary inaugurated in Thoothukudi

September 06, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T. K. Ramachandran, inaugurated the extended wards and pharmacy of the Port Dispensary functioning in the town for the benefit of Port employees and pensioners.

 He also inaugurated five e-vehicle charging stations located at various locations of the Port and the renovated Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) building at Harbour Estate.

 As part of extending social commitment to the needy people in the Port area, a new building with seven classrooms, self-learning aids, cultural centre and play area, for Harbour Primary School established at a cost of ₹1.50 crore was also inaugurated by Mr. Ramachandran in the presence of Bimal Kumar Jha, chairman (in-charge), VOC Port Authority.

 After visiting 5 MW Solar Power plant site and 2 MW wind farm site, where trial power generation was going on, he reviewed the functioning of the Port and the progress of various capacity augmentation projects under way at the Port with Mr. Bimal Kumar Jha and senior officers of the Port, an official statement said.

 Mr. Ramachandran will release the new logo of VOC Port on Thursday (September 7).

CONNECT WITH US