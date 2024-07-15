ADVERTISEMENT

Extended breakfast scheme launched in government-aided schools

Published - July 15, 2024 05:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker M. Appavu inaugurating the morning breakfast scheme at the higher secondary school at Kallikulam in Tirunelveli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the extended breakfast scheme in government-aided schools at Kamaraj Middle School at South Kallikulam in the district on Monday in the presence of District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

“The breakfast scheme extended to the government-aided schools in Tirunelveli district will benefit 17,881 students in 416 schools in rural areas,” Mr. Appavu said.

District Panchayat chairman V.S.R. Jegadeesh was present.

Kanimozhi launches scheme

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the scheme at VVD Memorial Primary School at Arockiyapuram on Thoothukudi outskirts in the presence of Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, District Collector G. Lakshmipathy, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu and Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah.

 “A total of 20,848 children from 546 schools are getting benefited through the breakfast scheme in Thoothukudi district,” Ms. Geetha said.

In Kanniyakumari district, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the breakfast scheme at St. Joseph’s Primary School at Pilaankaalai in the presence of District Collector P.N. Sridhar.

“The extended scheme will benefit 4,619 children in 70 government-aided schools. With this, 26,693 students in 445 schools will be benefited,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

Tenkasi District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inaugurated the breakfast scheme at Vivekananda Middle School at Maththalampaarai in the presence of Tenkasi MLA S. Palani Nadar.

“The scheme feeds 23,028 children in 354 schools in Tenkasi district,” informed Mr. Kamal Kishore.

