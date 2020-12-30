‘Extend quarantine facility for health workers’

Madurai

30 December 2020 20:48 IST

A public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought extension of quarantine facility provided at hotels to health workers of Government Rajaji Hospital.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and G. Ilangovan was hearing the petition filed by advocate R. Balaji of Madurai, who said the facility was discontinued citing lack of funds without considering the safety of health workers.

The court ordered notice to the State and asked authorities to extend the facility by two weeks for the time being and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

Taking into account the safety of family members, it would not be safe for health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty to quarantine at home. Therefore, the facility of accommodation and food should be extended, the petitioner said.