Madurai

‘Extend permission to sell loose oil by one year’

Madurai Oil and Oilseeds Association has urged the Chief Minister to extend permission to sell loose cooking oil till August 31, 2021.

In a press release, V. Krishnamoorthy, former secretary of the association,said the government had granted permission to sell loose cooking oil until September 1, 2020. It must be extended by one year as many small-scale vendors were financially affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Only 30% of sales was happening during the lockdown period. Officials must convene a meeting with the association to discuss various issues and arrive at a best possible solution, he said.

