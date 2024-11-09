 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extend Madurai-Punalur Express to Nagapattinam or Karaikal for better access to Sri Lanka ferry service, railways urged

Published - November 09, 2024 08:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The railway passengers associations have requested to extend the Madurai-Punalur night express train service to Nagapattinam or Karaikal to provide better access to the ferry service from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka.

Passengers from the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are showing growing interest in traveing on this ferry from Nagapattinam. At present, there is no direct train between Nagapattinam and southern districts. To address this issue, the passengers associations have urged the railways to extend the Madurai-Punalur train to Nagapattinam or Karaikal.

Office-bearers of the Southern Districts Passengers Association pointed out that only two stations — Tiruchi and Villupuram — had maintenance facilities in the Tiruchi division. Extending train service may pose challenges in maintenance. Therefore, they suggested that the train be extended to Nagapattinam or Karaikkal for three days a week, with the remaining four days of service extended to Tiruchi where maintenance could be carried out.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / Tiruchi / railway / waterway and maritime transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.