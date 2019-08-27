‘Extend GST filing date to December 31’

MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has called for the extension of last date for filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns till December 31.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, its president S. P. Jeyapragasam said that extension had become necessary as the process of filing was confusing and lacked proper redressal method. He put forth a list of 41 demands and suggestions for lower tax rates or exemption for certain commodities.

Mr. Jeyapragasam said that many small-scale industries were unable to understand the various complications in filing returns. “In case of errors, no rectifications can be made. Even accountants are unsure about what needs to be done,” he said. He added that earlier business owners would spend 90% of their time doing business and 10% on accounts. “The role has been completely reversed,” he said.

Those looking to pay GST and file returns on time were penalised with heavy penalties in case of errors. S. Sampath, Managing Director, Ruby Food Products, said that initially his product, flavoured milk, was categorised under 5% slab of GST. While filing returns, however, officials announced that it attracted 12% tax. “I was asked to pay a penalty of 150% with interest. Those who are honestly paying taxes are facing the brunt. Many others are evading,” he said.