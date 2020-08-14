‘Extend deadline for online applications’

Members of Students Federation of India staged a demonstration here on Friday demanding the extension deadline for filing online applications for government arts and science colleges.

Its district (urban) secretary S. Veldeva said many students from rural areas, who had passed Class 12 examinations, were unable to file online applications in time. So, the date to file online applications should be extended.

They said many rural students were unable to attend online classes conducted by government colleges. “Due to cash crunch caused by teh COVID-19 pandemic, many students had to take up part-time jobs to make both ends meet at home. They were even unable to afford recharging data packs for their phones to attend online classes,” he said.

Poor network connection compounded the woes of students. The government must start televised classes for all college students. They could resume online classes once they provide necessary infrastructure to ensure that all students were able to attend them, he added.