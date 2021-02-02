Extend Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express to Tirunelveli, says MP

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam submits a memorandum to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board Suneet Sharma in New Delhi on Monday.

TIRUNELVELI

02 February 2021 20:01 IST

S. Gnanathiraviam, MP, has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Chennai - Madurai Tejas Express to Tirunelveli.

When the Budget session of the Parliament was going on, Mr. Gnanathiraviam met Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board Suneet Sharma in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a memorandum to this effect. In the memorandum, Mr. Gnanathiraviam said Train Number 22671 / 22672 Chennai - Madurai Tejas Express should be extended to Tirunelveli as the service would be of great help to the public, especially to traders and officials travelling in this section frequently.

Since there is no MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) service in southern Tamil Nadu, the Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil MEMU should be extended to Tirunelveli. Moreover, Train Number 56311 / 56316 Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil passenger trains should be converted into MEMU service, which should also be extended to Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to ensure better connectivity between these two important towns of southern Tamil Nadu with the capital of Kerala.

Stoppage at Panagudi for Ananthapurai Express (Train Number 16723 / 16724), which was withdrawn recently after it was converted as special train, should be granted again. Similarly, the Tirunelveli – Palakkad Paalaruvi Express (Train Number 16791 / 16793) should be stopped at Keezha Kadayam and Pavoorchathiram on both directions again as both the stoppages were withdrawn recently.

Passenger train services between Tirunelveli - Shencottai, Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi should be resumed at the earliest, Mr. Gnanathiraviam said in the memorandum.

“The Chairman assured that he would consider the feasibility of the appeals and take a positive decision within a week,” Mr. Gnanathiraviam said.