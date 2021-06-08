‘Extend annual fishing ban by fortnight’

Ramanathapuram

Fishermen associations in Rameswaram have urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately administer COVID-19 vaccine to all fishermen.

Tamil Nadu Coastal Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Association general secretary N.J. Bose, at a meeting on Tuesday, moved a resolution stating that fishermen should venture into sea from July 1 though the annual fishing ban comes to an end on June 14.

Briefing reporters, Jesu Raja, a fishermen association leader, said that a large number of fishermen had tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave and some of them died. Under such circumstances, it would be welcome, if the government administered the vaccine doses for the fishermen on priority.

The meeting, he said, discussed the 45-day annual fishing ban period, which comes to an end on June 14. While they can venture into the sea from June 15, the fishermen unanimously decided to postpone the fishing activities by at least a fortnight, Mr Jesu Raja said and added that when the fishermen reached shores with the catch, there may be a crowd in the markets to buy them.

“We are apprehensive that the virus may again spread due to this. Hence, it would be better to postpone the date of lifting the ban from June 15 to July 1,” he added.

The meeting also thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for announcing ₹ 20 lakh each as compensation to the families of 21 fishermen who were missing since the Tauktae cyclone.