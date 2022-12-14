Express trains to stop at Srirangam for Vaikunta Ekadasi

  1. EPaper
December 14, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Madurai

In view of Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2, 2023, Train No. 12636/12635 Chennai-Madurai-Chennai Vaigai Superfast Express and Train No. 16101/16102 Kollam-Chennai-Kollam Express trains will halt at Srirangam railway station for two minutes from January 1 to 3, 2023.

Maanwhile, the train numbers of two trains will be changed from January 6.

A statement said the number of Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram (16851) would be changed to 16751 and Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore (16852) to 16752.

Similarly, the number of Chennai-Kollam Ananthapuri Express (16723) would be 16823 and Kollam-Chennai (16724) would be changed to 16824.

