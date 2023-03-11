ADVERTISEMENT

‘Export Summit 2023’ held in Madurai

March 11, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India, addressing the ‘Export Summit 2023’ held at Agro Food Trade Centre in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Export was a long-standing, stable and sustainable business, said S. Rethinavelu, chairman, Agro Food Trade Centre, here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the ‘Export Summit 2023’ organised by the Export Promotion Centre. He said that the steps were being taken by the State government to increase the percentage of fruits and vegetables being processed. “At present, only 2% of the fruits and vegetables are being processed, which, if increased to 10%, would be a big revenue boost,” he added.

Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India, elaborated on the export of a diversity of goods, which had textile and apparel on top, followed by food and beverages etc. He spoke on the ease of doing business in Peru as bitcoin is treated as legal tender, legal stability for investments etc.

Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India said it stood first in silver mining reserves and third in copper in the world, and how 35% of its land is suitable for mining activities. He spoke on various advantages of investing in El Salvador, which included the country’s macroeconomic soundness, high integration into the world through multiple trade agreements While Nugroho Priyo, trade director, Indonesian Embassy, was present virtually.

Panel discussions were held under various topics which included the State government’s initiative to transform Madurai as an export hub, bilateral trades etc. in which director of Bilal Match Works, Sivakasi, Noor Mohamend, director PSS Krishnamurthy Exports, Iswarya Sankaralingam, and associate vice president, Guidance Cell Tamil Nadu, Rajavel, participated.

An exhibition was also organised as part of the event.

