Expo on popularising native food grain varieties

August 25, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Killikulam Agriculture and Research Institute organised an exhibition on its premises on Thursday on popularising the native food grain varieties and traditional food.

Inaugurating the exhibition, MP Kanimozhi hoped that the ongoing researches on creating new paddy varieties requiring little water and lesser duration for harvest would succeed in near future. Similar researches should be taken-up in every agriculture college and research institute. Moreover, the native paddy varieties should be upgraded to suit the present weather, economic and social conditions.

Like the researches being done on paddy, the scientists should also accord equal importance for the researches on millets, which were playing major role in changing the food habits of people across the globe, Ms. Kanimozhi said.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture (In-Charge) Balasubramanian, Dean, Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Instittue Theradi Mani, Special Officer of Palmyra Tree Research Institute Swarna Priya, Ottapidaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.