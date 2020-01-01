Expo on household products

The halls of Lions Aravind Institute of Community Ophthalmology (LAICO) turned into an exhibition centre, selling an array of household products including towels, aprons, bags and bedsheets, on Wednesday.

The event was made special as all products displayed were made by visually impaired members of the Rehabilitation Centre for Blind Women in Mannarpuram, Tiruchi.

Postgraduate students of Ophthalmology from Aravind Eye Hospital turned into enterprising salespersons as they engaged shoppers in discussions about the products.

R. Sarayu Venkatalakshmi, salesperson, said her entire batch looked forward to the event. “It is my second year at the event. As soon as we realised that January 1 was nearing, the batch went into a frenzy and began planning. The best part about the products is that they are affordable and fancy at the same time. The quality of work is fantastic as well,” she said.

All products were of utilitarian value. “When we realise that the money goes to the well-being of these people, shoppers hardly think twice before buying them,” she added.

M. Vanita, a trainer and member of the rehabilitation centre, who was busy making candles with a variety of designs, said visual impairment never stopped her from learning several skills. “I have worked in weaving, candle-making and bag-making departments. Nothing is too difficult after enough training. We have been working towards creating around 40 products for three months now. It is exciting to meet new people here. The stipend we receive is an added bonus.”

Director (Medical Education), Aravind Eye Care systems, N. Venkatesh Prajna, said it was encouraging to see the growing crowds each year for the exhibition. “The exercise is a major learning for PG students. The kind of dedication that these women have is special but their congenital blindness is a matter of shame. I keep telling my students that they must attempt constantly through research to eradicate blindness completely.”

He added that the centre sold products for around ₹3 lakh during the event and hoped that other doctors and students replicated the event in their own hospitals so as to ensure that patients too felt empowered. “This is a whole new way of looking at our patients. It is a necessity as well,” he said.