Madurai

Expo inaugurated ahead of National Handloom Day

Collector viewing handloom saris at the expo being held in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G
R. Jayashree DINDIGUL August 06, 2022 18:52 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:52 IST

Collector S. Visakan inaugurated a handloom exhibition-cum-sale ahead of the 8th National Handloom Day at a private hall near the Revenue Divisional Office in Dindigul on Saturday.

The expo, also held as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence, will be open between August 6 and 8, stated the release.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Weavers from 42 Handloom Weavers Co-operative Societies across south Tamil Nadu put up stalls displaying a variety of sarees including soft silk, art silk, cotton, kora cotton, tie-and-dye cotton, organic cotton, dhotis, shirts as well as bedspreads, bedsheets, towels etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Visakan encouraged the people to visit the exhibition and buy from the wide variety of garments, thereby strengthening the livelihood of weavers.

B. Venkatesalu, Assistant Director, Department of Handloom, Madurai Range, said that a discount of 20 per cent will be offered on all the products. “Weavers from Chinnalapatti, Palani, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar have put up stalls,” he added.

Ten weavers received loans at a total cost of ₹10 lakh under Weavers MUDRA Scheme from the Collector, as part of the event. Further, five weavers received yarn passbooks through National Handloom Development Corporation and old-age pension sanction orders were issued to five other weavers, said Mr Venkatesalu.

A free-medical and vaccination camp and an eye check-up camp supported by a private hospital were also held as part of the event.

The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Health Officer Indra and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...