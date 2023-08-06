Explosives, ganja seized in Theni district

August 06, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THENI

In a search operation conducted at a house at Anaipatti in Rayapanpatti police station limits in Theni district, police seized five gelatin sticks, four detonators, two country bombs and 330 gm of ganja and arrested one person on Sunday.

Following specific information that some persons were selling ganja and liquor in an illegal manner, Prohibition Enforcement Wing police from Uthamapalayam raided the house on Saturday night. As they found explosives, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team was summoned and it recovered the gelatin sticks and detonators.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh said one of the suspects, Nehru, had been arrested and search was on for another one.

Upon securing the suspect, the team would probe the reasons for possessing explosives, an investigating officer said and added that the explosives had been sent to a licensed godown in Chinnamanur police station limits.

A case under Section 5 of the Explosives Substance Act 1908, among others, has been registered.

