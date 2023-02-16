ADVERTISEMENT

Explosive used to sink farm well kills three labourers in Tenkasi district

February 16, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - TENKASI

Four labourers had been hired by a famer, through a contractor, to dig a well on a farm near Alangulam; the explosive was being used to blast rocks; the fourth is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Three labourers engaged in sinking a farm well near Alangulam in Tenkasi district were killed in an explosion when they used detonators to blast rocks, on Thursday.

Police said a farmer from Pudhupatti near Alangulam had hired a contractor, Sakthivel, of nearby Kalaththimadam to dig a well on his farm. Sakathivel’s team, comprising Rajalingam, 52, of Aanaiyappapuram, his son Mari Selvam, 26, B. Aravind, 24, of Anaiyappapuram and S. Asir Solomon, 38, of Kamaraj Nagar in Alangulam were involved in the digging of the well over the past 10 days.

After the soil was removed, the workers reportedly planted detonators to blast the rocky portion of the well. When they were placing the explosive on Thursday morning, it went off violently, badly injuring all the four labourers. While Aravind died on the spot, people in the vicinity rescued Rajalingam, Mari Selvam and Asir Solomon and rushed them to the Alangulam Government Hospital. While Asir Solomon died on the way to the hospital, Rajalingam died as he was being taken to the Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Mari Selvam is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alangulam, Sahaya Jose and Inspector Mahesh Kumar visited the spot. Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi, E.T. Samson also inspected the site of the incident.

 Alangulam police have registered a case.

