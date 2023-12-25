Explosion at fireworks unit near Sivakasi, no casualties reported

December 25, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

A shed was gutted following an explosion at the RGS Fireworks unit in O. Mettupatti near Sivakasi on Monday (December 25, 2023) morning. No one was injured in the accident.

Fire and Rescue services personnel from Sivakasi who rushed to the spot, put out the fire, and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the factory.

An initial probe revealed that three workers had arrived at the fireworks unit at around 7.30 a.m. When the door of the working shed was opened, they found it full of chemical fumes and all three workers ran to safety.

Subsequently there was a blast, and the entire working shed was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

The police suspect that a chemical mixture that was left over work had been completed last week, had been stored at the shed. This mixture may have caused the explosion.

M. Pudupatti police are investigating.

