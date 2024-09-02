Explosion at fireworks unit: HC grants bail to two accused

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to two accused who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after two people were killed in an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks Unit at Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on August 14.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted bail with certain conditions to the petitioners Balamurugan and Kannan. The case of the prosecution was that at the time of unloading the raw materials for making explosives at Jayanthi Fireworks Unit, belonging to the petitioners, suddenly the raw materials exploded and two persons died.

Considering the nature of allegations that while unloading the raw materials for the cracker unit, the accident happened, resulting in the death of two persons and injury to others and that the accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody since August 14, the court said that it was inclined to enlarge the petitioners on bail. The accused were directed to appear before the Malli police station in Virudhunagar district everyday at 10.30 a.m. for three weeks and thereafter as and when required for the interrogation.

