Exploring trees on CSI campus in Madurai

Environmentalists participate in ‘Tree walk’ in Pasumalai near Madurai on Monday.

May 23, 2022 20:41 IST

Members of Madurai Green, a wing of Dhan Foundation, in association with HCL Foundation, organised a ‘Tree Walk’ around the premises of the Church of South India (CSI) in Pasumalai near here on Monday.

On their 96th expedition, environmentalists of all ages came together to explore the campus of Arulagam, an old age home located on the CSI campus.

Stephen, a professor at the Department of Botany, The American College, explained the nativity, uses, and specialities of around 60 types of trees and plants on the premises.

Mani, an advocate, stressed the importance of growing trees, while social workers Latha and Priya elaborated on the subject to the gathering. Dr Pushpa explained the medicinal properties of trees.

School and college students from across the city participated along with teachers from various government schools in the city who had one thing in common – a love for nature.

Edwin, a professor at CSI, College of Nursing in Pasumalai, took the participants on a ‘Tree walk’ around the campus as part of the activity.

Project coordinator N. Chidambaram, former Rotary Club Governor Purushothaman, public speaker Thirunavukkarasar and others were present.