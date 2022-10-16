Exploring trees is a beautiful hobby, says environmentalist

The monumental 101st tree walk, jointly organised by DHAN Foundation and Madurai Green, supported by HCL Foundation was held near Madurai on Sunday.

Over 30 native tree species were identified in the 10 acres around Periya Karuppu Temple near Madurai. “We had 75 tree-walkers, from age 5 to 70, participating in this monumental occasion. Children had interesting questions to ask like always,” said D. Stephen, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, The American College and the initiative’s resource person.

Native tree species such as Kancharam, Vembu (neem), Etti, Purasu, Veppalai, Usilai, 'Naval’ were identified during the tree walk. “They say that Kancharam trees were found along roadsides long ago but now they are hardly seen except in forest areas. We identified trees that were at least 100 years old,” he added. Interesting stories about the trees, its benefits, medicinal values laced with humour kept the particpants engaged.

The interesting feature of this episode was that they had nearby villagers, even the temple priest, taking part in the walk who enlightened the participants on the medicinal benefits of the plants in the area, noted Mr Stephen.

Speaking on the importance of native species, he said that better yield and faster growth is possible as the climatic conditions favour the process when compared to other species which might even lead to stunting and eventually eliminating native species from the area,” he stated.

The regular tree-walkers now can identify over 50 native trees which is a great success of the initiative, said Mr Stephen. “The initiative was born, nine years ago, when a group of students who wanted to plant trees came to me and did not know how to identify them,” he reminisced and added that the initiative is held every third Sunday in a month.

“Bonding with trees is a beautiful hobby and more people should take it up rather than learning about them from just books. I encourage people to converse, touch and feel the trees and there is no better recreation than this,” he said.

The Executive Director of DHAN, M.P. Vasimalai told The Hindu that the initiative spotlights the importance of coexisting with nature. “It instills a notion that one should not exploit nature, especially cutting of trees. It makes people learn how to appreciate nature,” he added.

He called for schools to create student groups such as ‘Green Cops’ created by DHAN in collaboration with a few schools where they work together in learning about and conserving trees.

N. Chidambaram, secretary of Madurai Green and convenor of the tree walk and others were present.