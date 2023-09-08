HamberMenu
Explore possibility of holding trial in Sattankulam case on a day-to-day basis: HC tells trial court

September 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to explore the possibility of conducting the trial proceedings in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks on a day-to-day basis, in order to complete the trial within the time stipulated by the High Court.

The court took into account that at present the trial court was taking the case for the examination of witnesses two days in a week, according to the convenience of the advocates coming from other districts.

The court passed the direction while hearing the petition seeking bail filed by Raghu Ganesh, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case. Considering the facts and the circumstances and also taking note of the nature and seriousness of the offences alleged against the petitioner, the court observed that it was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner. Both the CBI and J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks opposed the bail petition. Hence, it was dismissed.

Earlier on June 30, the High Court granted three months additional time, from the date of the presiding officer of the court assuming office, to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case. Following the vacancy in the post of the presiding officer, the case was being heard by the Additional District Judge for CBI cases as additional charge. The court was told that the presiding officer had assumed office on August 22.

