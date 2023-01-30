Explore possibility of establishing Special Courts covering 100 km radius or Special Court for every four districts, HC tells State

January 30, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suggested that the State explore the possibility of establishing Special Courts under Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (EC and NDPS Act) covering 100 km radius or a Special Court for every four districts.

Justice B. Pugalendhi also suggested that the State explore the possibility of designating the additional district courts in districts as Special Courts to deal with EC and NDPS Act cases. This could be done so that the distance between the police station and the Special Courts was reduced enabling effective follow up by the investigating agency.

The court observed that the location of the Special Courts and the distance factor cause inconvenience to the investigating officer in attending the court regularly and in following up their cases.

The judge took cognisance of the report submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which stated that under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, three Special Courts for NDPS Act cases were functioning at Madurai, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai.

The judge took note of the fact that the Pudukkottai Special Court deals with cases arising from eight districts including that of Virudhunagar and observed that, “The police from Virudhunagar district has to travel to the Special Court at Pudukkottai only after crossing Madurai”.

The court took note of the fact that in Madurai there are three Special Courts: Principal, Ist Additional and IInd Additional NDPS Courts. These three courts deal with cases from seven districts: Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi.

The court made these suggestions during the hearing of a batch of bail petitions filed by accused who had illegally possessed large quantities of ganja. Taking note of the fact that the accused were already on statutory bail, the court disposed of the petitions.