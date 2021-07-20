Explanation sought from teachers

DINDIGUL

20 July 2021 22:16 IST

The teachers of a panchayat union middle school at A. Kurumbapatti near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district, who conducted classes for their students on July 16 in defiance of the government order to keeep the schools closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been instructed to give an explanation, Education Department officials said here on Tuesday.

Following a report published in these columns, District Education Officer P Thirunavukarasu had sought explanation from the teachers, an official said and added that all the schools have been informed through a circular to ensure that the campuses remained closed as per the order from the government.

