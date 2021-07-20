Madurai

Explanation sought from teachers

The teachers of a panchayat union middle school at A. Kurumbapatti near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district, who conducted classes for their students on July 16 in defiance of the government order to keeep the schools closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been instructed to give an explanation, Education Department officials said here on Tuesday.

Following a report published in these columns, District Education Officer P Thirunavukarasu had sought explanation from the teachers, an official said and added that all the schools have been informed through a circular to ensure that the campuses remained closed as per the order from the government.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 10:17:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/explanation-sought-from-teachers/article35432919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY