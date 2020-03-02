Madurai

Explain steps taken to preserve Tamirabharani: HC

Court directs Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi Collectors to file counters in a PIL plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Collectors of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to file detailed counters in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to protect the Tamirabharani.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi also suo motu impleaded the Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner as respondent in the case.

In his petition, A.M. Sundaravel of Tirunelveli complained that toxic waste was being discharged into the river. Encroachment on the river was another serious issue that the government had to address, he said.

The State, in a counter affidavit filed before the court, submitted that steps were being taken to address these issues. A total of 967 encroachments were identified by revenue officials and action would be taken to remove them. However, the State denied the discharge of toxic and chemical wastes into the river by factories.

Taking into account the submissions made, the court directed the authorities concerned to file detailed counters on March 16.

During the course of the hearing, the court took cognisance of the fact that the government advocate was not aware of the fact that a counter affidavit was filed by the State in the case. The court directed the High Court Registry not to accept such counter affidavits without the names of government advocates.

