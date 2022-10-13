Experts to survey and redesign faulty groynes

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has roped in experts from IIT – Madras to survey and redesign the faulty groynes in the coastal hamlets as the existing structures have failed to serve the purpose of neutralising the speed of heavy tides that would damage boats and erode the seashore and the structures built on it.

Though groynes have been created in all coastal hamlets in Tirunelveli district except Koottappanai, the structures failed to serve the purpose. Even though experts from Anna University had designed the structures scientifically to make them more effective, the defective construction defeated the purpose.

The first reason is the size of the granite stones used for constructing the groynes. Since these stones were very small in size wherein the contractor should have used the huge boulders, the heavy tides could easily move away the small stones used for constructing the groynes.

Another reason is the undue pressure exerted on the contractor by a section of the local fishermen and influential people from the coastal villages, who forced the contractor to alter the size of the groyne to their whims and fancies that led to significant deviation from the actual design submitted by the experts of Anna University.

Consequently, the structures failed to control the speed of the heavy tides lashing the shores and damaging the buildings built on the shore. Over a hundred crores of rupees spent for creating groynes in the coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district has become a wasteful expenditure.

Now, to make it effective, Mr. Vishnu has brought a team of experts from IIT- Madras to set the groynes right.

“A survey is to be conducted shortly by the experts to ascertain the problems with the groynes. After corrective measures, the groynes will serve their purpose effectively,” he said.

Since the survey to be conducted by the IIT-M experts would consume about Rs. 50 lakh, the Kudankulam Nulcear Power Project (KKNPP) has come forward to bear this expenditure as all these hamlets are situated on both sides of its nuclear reactors.

There is a proposal to create a full-fledged fishing harbour or at least a fish landing facility in or near Uvari, the largest coastal hamlet of the district, as a good number of fishermen from 13 coastal villages are capable of owning mechanised trawlers, each costing about Rs. 1 crore with fish nets.

“When we met Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan recently, he informed us that a survey would be conducted shortly for creating a fish landing facility or fishing harbour at Uvari or near our village to facilitate berthing of mechanised boats. Subsequently, a meeting was held here to elicit opinion of the fishermen. If this facility is created, the livelihood of Tirunelveli district fishermen will improve tremendously,” said S.V. Antony, former panchayat president of Uvari.